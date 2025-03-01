Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Acerinox had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 0.79%.

Acerinox Price Performance

Acerinox stock remained flat at $5.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. Acerinox has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 71.88 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05.

Acerinox Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0983 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Acerinox’s payout ratio is presently 237.50%.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, process, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the United States, Africa, Asia, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Stainless steel, and High-performance Alloys segments. The company offers flat products, including hot and cold rolled coils and sheets, strips, flat bars, and discs, as well as engraved coil and sheet, black coil, slabs, circles, billets, and plates.

