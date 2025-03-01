Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Shares Down 23.1% – What’s Next?

Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 23.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 165,799 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 732% from the average daily volume of 19,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Adamera Minerals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.17.

Adamera Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties are the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Buckhorn 2.0, Talisman, and Flaghill located in Washington State, the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adamera Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamera Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.