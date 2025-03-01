Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Stock Price Down 23.1% – Here’s Why

Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 23.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.10. 160,799 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 943% from the average session volume of 15,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Adamera Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.17.

Adamera Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties are the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Buckhorn 2.0, Talisman, and Flaghill located in Washington State, the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adamera Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamera Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.