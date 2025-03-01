ADG Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 8,015 SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

ADG Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 0.2% of ADG Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 13,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SJNK stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.48.

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

