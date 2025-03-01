ADG Wealth Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 111,199 iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

ADG Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 111,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,821,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of ADG Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,363,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,783,000 after buying an additional 413,083 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,842,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,641,000 after purchasing an additional 108,051 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,495,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,778,000 after purchasing an additional 180,448 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,796,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,032,000 after purchasing an additional 644,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,304,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,189,000 after purchasing an additional 130,763 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $64.12 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.08 and a twelve month high of $65.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.73 and a 200-day moving average of $62.62. The firm has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.