ADG Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

ADG Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 0.6% of ADG Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 5,037,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,186,000 after acquiring an additional 666,410 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,625,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,235,000 after buying an additional 372,875 shares during the period. Summit Rock Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,726,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,222,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,277,000 after buying an additional 71,956 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 734,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,627,000 after buying an additional 34,259 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $86.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.41 and a 200-day moving average of $90.54. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $77.35 and a 1 year high of $99.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.3314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

