ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the security and automation business on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

ADT has increased its dividend by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years. ADT has a dividend payout ratio of 23.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ADT to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT Price Performance

NYSE ADT opened at $8.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. ADT has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $8.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ADT in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ADT from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADT

About ADT

(Get Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.