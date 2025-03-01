Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Advanced Info Service Public Trading Up 12.8 %

OTCMKTS AVIFY traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.17. 375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average is $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.31. Advanced Info Service Public has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.33.

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Advanced Info Service Public had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 40.28%.

Advanced Info Service Public Increases Dividend

About Advanced Info Service Public

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Advanced Info Service Public’s previous dividend of $0.11. Advanced Info Service Public’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides communication products and services primarily in Thailand. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks, networks, and telecommunication and internet services. The company also distributes handsets; cash cards and electronic payment services; and internet equipment.

