AES (NYSE:AES) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $10.38, but opened at $11.05. AES shares last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 3,256,144 shares.

The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. AES’s payout ratio is presently 48.61%.

AES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on AES from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on AES from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on AES from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter worth about $3,334,000. Gould Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 225,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 55,619 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AES by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AES by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,515,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,504,000 after buying an additional 101,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 760.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.59.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

