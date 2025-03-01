Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Short Interest Update

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decline of 66.3% from the January 31st total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Akbank T.A.S. Stock Up 1.1 %

AKBTY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.69. 78,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,708. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Akbank T.A.S. has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $4.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43.

Get Akbank T.A.S. alerts:

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Akbank T.A.S. had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 7.38%.

About Akbank T.A.S.

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking and Private Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate Banking, and SME Banking; and Treasury, Other, and Unallovated segments. The company’s consumer banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akbank T.A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akbank T.A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.