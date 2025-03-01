Alpha Group International (LON:ALPH) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,820 ($35.46) and last traded at GBX 2,780 ($34.96), with a volume of 443519 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,670 ($33.58).

Alpha Group International Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,417.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,322.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jayne-Anne Gadhia sold 11,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,521 ($31.70), for a total transaction of £290,015.84 ($364,708.05). Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Group International Company Profile

Alpha Group International plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services.

