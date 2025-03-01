Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Stock Price Down 19.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report) fell 19.1% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.55. 769,320 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 529,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Amarc Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.97, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$116.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.28.

Get Amarc Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amarc Resources news, Director Diane Samantha Nicolson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total value of C$42,945.00. Also, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,700.00. Insiders have sold 148,500 shares of company stock valued at $91,395 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Amarc Resources Company Profile

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 678 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 492 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amarc Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarc Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.