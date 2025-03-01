Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Trading Down 19.1% – Here’s What Happened

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report) shares were down 19.1% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.55. 769,320 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 529,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Amarc Resources Stock Down 19.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$116.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amarc Resources news, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas bought 70,000 shares of Amarc Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$49,700.00. Also, Director Terrance Barry Coughlan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total transaction of C$32,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 148,500 shares of company stock worth $91,395 in the last ninety days. 35.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amarc Resources

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 678 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 492 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

Read More

