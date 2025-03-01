Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS) Short Interest Up 471.4% in February

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 471.4% from the January 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 21,603 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:COWS traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,108. Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $32.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average of $29.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Increases Dividend

About Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.0705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (COWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Kelly US Cash Flow Dividend Leaders index. The fund is passively managed to invest on US companies with high free cash flow yield and dividend growth. Holdings are weighted based on a modified equal-weight basis COWS was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Amplify Investments.

