Analysts Offer Predictions for RCUS Q1 Earnings

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arcus Biosciences in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Graybosch anticipates that the company will earn ($0.55) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Arcus Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.15) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $36.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.38 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 102.66% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Arcus Biosciences Trading Up 10.2 %

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $10.89 on Thursday. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Yasunori Kaneko bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $201,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at $285,704. This trade represents a 238.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen purchased 19,800 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $201,564.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,554,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,001,348.80. The trade was a 0.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arcus Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. Gilead Sciences Inc. acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $447,610,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,857,000. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $11,943,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 277.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 924,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,764,000 after buying an additional 679,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 146.9% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,025,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,684,000 after acquiring an additional 610,219 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Featured Articles

