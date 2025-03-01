Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 237.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 384.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $338.01 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $282.38 and a twelve month high of $350.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $341.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

