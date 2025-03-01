Anfield Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,195 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 0.7% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in Netflix by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 68,460 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 465,208 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $329,958,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,557 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 19,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Phillip Securities cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.70.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $980.56 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $542.01 and a one year high of $1,064.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $947.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $830.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total transaction of $43,362,265.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,212.40. This represents a 99.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total transaction of $2,835,138.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,380 shares of company stock worth $290,016,164 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

