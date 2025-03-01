Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:MBS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:MBS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0315 per share on Monday, March 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $9.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.