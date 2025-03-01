Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 602,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 450% from the previous session’s volume of 109,497 shares.The stock last traded at $11.07 and had previously closed at $11.04.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90.

Institutional Trading of Ares Acquisition Co. II

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,475,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,176,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter worth about $883,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,608,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,664,000 after acquiring an additional 99,740 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter worth about $1,110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Acquisition Co. II

Ares Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company which engages in effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, and reorganization or similar business combination. The company was founded on March 15, 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

