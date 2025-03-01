ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Short Interest Up 291.1% in February

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 291.1% from the January 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.26. The company had a trading volume of 124,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,770. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.43. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.