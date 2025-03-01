Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Shares Down 12% – What’s Next?

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Free Report) dropped 12% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 84.50 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 85.35 ($1.07). Approximately 22,656,773 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 463% from the average daily volume of 4,021,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97 ($1.22).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.01) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £780.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 106.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 118.97.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX (34.80) (($0.44)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aston Martin Lagonda Global had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc will post 3.0755403 earnings per share for the current year.

Aston Martin’s vision is to be the world’s most desirable, ultra-luxury British brand, creating the most exquisitely addictive performance cars.

Founded in 1913 by Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, Aston Martin is acknowledged as an iconic global brand synonymous with style, luxury, performance, and exclusivity.

