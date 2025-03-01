Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Trading Down 12% – Here’s Why

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Free Report) dropped 12% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 93.50 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 97 ($1.22). Approximately 18,402,646 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 418% from the average daily volume of 3,555,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.20 ($1.39).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.01) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Down 2.5 %
Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX (34.80) (($0.44)) EPS for the quarter. Aston Martin Lagonda Global had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc will post 3.0755403 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Aston Martin Lagonda Global
Aston Martin’s vision is to be the world’s most desirable, ultra-luxury British brand, creating the most exquisitely addictive performance cars.
Founded in 1913 by Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, Aston Martin is acknowledged as an iconic global brand synonymous with style, luxury, performance, and exclusivity.
