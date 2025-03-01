Athena Investment Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Athena Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $387.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.25.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,864.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,488. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 318 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total transaction of $113,882.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,115.56. This trade represents a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,563 shares of company stock worth $4,388,966 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:TT opened at $354.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.16. The company has a market cap of $79.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $279.00 and a 12 month high of $422.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.87%.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.