Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Short Interest Update

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 65.7% from the January 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Atlanticus Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ATLCP opened at $23.69 on Friday. Atlanticus has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $24.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average of $23.22.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Atlanticus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4766 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.