Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Short Interest Down 75.3% in February

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the January 31st total of 129,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Auto Trader Group Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ATDRY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 198,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,453. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $3.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.62.
About Auto Trader Group
