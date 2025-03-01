Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Short Interest Down 75.3% in February

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the January 31st total of 129,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Auto Trader Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATDRY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 198,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,453. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $3.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.62.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

