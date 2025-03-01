Azarga Metals (CVE:AZR) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Azarga Metals Corp. (CVE:AZR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 3000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Azarga Metals Trading Up 16.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03.

Azarga Metals Company Profile

Azarga Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource projects. It holds interest in the Marg copper project located in the Keno Hill Silver District, Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as European Uranium Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Azarga Metals Corp.

