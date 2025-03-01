B. Riley Has Negative Outlook of Eventbrite FY2026 Earnings

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eventbrite in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eventbrite’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eventbrite’s FY2027 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eventbrite presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.40.

Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.45 million, a PE ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 2.26. Eventbrite has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In other Eventbrite news, COO Charles Baker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 617,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,078.85. The trade was a 3.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EB. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Eventbrite in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

