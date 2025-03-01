Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Short Interest Update

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bank of Georgia Group Stock Performance

Shares of BDGSF remained flat at $68.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.48. Bank of Georgia Group has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $68.23.

Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services with focus on the Georgian and Armenian markets. It operates through Retail Banking, SME Banking, Corporate Investment Banking, and BNB segments. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and handles customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities.

