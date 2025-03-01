Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $132.21 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,579,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,097 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF were worth $132,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DYNF. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 49,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DYNF opened at $52.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF has a 1-year low of $41.86 and a 1-year high of $53.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.37 and its 200-day moving average is $50.95.

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

