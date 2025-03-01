Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $140,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial River Investments LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,177,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 23,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,221,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.37, for a total value of $2,882,649.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,743,122.70. The trade was a 17.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.06, for a total transaction of $3,480,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,950.62. This represents a 79.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,164 shares of company stock worth $45,278,893. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

UTHR stock opened at $319.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $359.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $221.53 and a 1-year high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $735.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.74 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UTHR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.25.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

