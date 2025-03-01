Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,528 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NVR were worth $143,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in NVR by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 53 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,356.67.

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total value of $1,074,730.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,050 shares in the company, valued at $7,891,380. This represents a 11.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NVR opened at $7,228.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7,015.00 and a 1-year high of $9,964.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7,847.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8,728.62.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 16.34%. Equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

