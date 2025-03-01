Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,174,283 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 282,845 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $149,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17,533.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HBAN. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $18.50) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.04.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.41%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

