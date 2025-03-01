Bank OZK Decreases Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Bank OZK lowered its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Genuine Parts to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $194,214.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,357 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,698.46. The trade was a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $125.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.65. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $112.74 and a 12-month high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 63.68%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

