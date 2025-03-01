Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.360-0.430 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.250-3.600 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on BBWI. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.38.

Shares of BBWI opened at $36.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.83. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.12.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

Bath & Body Works declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

