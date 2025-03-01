Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays started coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Baxter International from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Baxter International from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

NYSE:BAX opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $28.33 and a 52-week high of $44.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.95, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average is $34.07.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 16.67% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Baxter International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

