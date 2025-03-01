Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC) Director Sells $190,535,020.00 in Stock

Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 732,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $190,535,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 730,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,966,920. The trade was a 50.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Beigene Stock Performance

ONC opened at $271.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Beigene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $126.97 and a twelve month high of $287.88. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Beigene had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beigene, Ltd. will post -5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Beigene from $259.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. Is a global oncology company, which engages in providing pharmaceutical products. Its medicines include BRUKINSA, TEVIMBRA, and PARTRUVIX. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

