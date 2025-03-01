Best Growth Stocks To Watch Now – March 1st

BlackRock, Welltower, Apollo Global Management, Blackstone, Prologis, Novo Nordisk A/S, and Organogenesis are the seven Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares in companies that are expected to grow at a rate significantly higher than the overall market, primarily due to strong earnings growth prospects. These companies typically reinvest profits back into the business rather than paying dividends, aiming to fuel further expansion and innovation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

NYSE:BLK traded up $34.55 on Friday, reaching $979.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,412,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,890. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $745.55 and a 1-year high of $1,084.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market cap of $151.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,003.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $980.92.

Welltower (WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Shares of WELL stock traded up $2.02 on Friday, hitting $153.54. 5,298,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,703,079. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.36 and a 200 day moving average of $131.38. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $87.87 and a fifty-two week high of $153.90.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of APO stock traded up $1.77 on Friday, hitting $149.21. 4,825,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,405,376. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.39 and a 200 day moving average of $149.05. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of BX stock traded up $3.62 on Friday, hitting $161.01. 4,300,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,362,324. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.77 and a 200 day moving average of $166.23. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $115.82 and a fifty-two week high of $200.96.

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $123.88. 5,562,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,851,597. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.28 and a 200 day moving average of $118.08. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $100.82 and a fifty-two week high of $135.76.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

NVO traded up $1.46 on Friday, hitting $90.68. 5,961,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,159,493. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $77.82 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The company has a market cap of $406.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.82 and its 200-day moving average is $106.90.

Organogenesis (ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc., a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

ORGO traded up $3.15 on Friday, hitting $6.22. 58,753,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,965. Organogenesis has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $782.27 million, a PE ratio of -103.70 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average is $3.25.

