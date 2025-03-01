Best Space Stocks Worth Watching – March 1st

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, and Eaton are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares of companies involved in the research, development, and commercialization of space-related technologies, such as launch services, satellite communications, and space exploration. They represent investment opportunities within a rapidly evolving industry that combines advanced engineering, telecommunications, and aerospace, often characterized by high growth potential and significant market volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,075,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,968,451. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $130.66 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded up $12.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $515.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,846,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,680. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $395.66 and a fifty-two week high of $515.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $462.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $293.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,805,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,815. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $255.65 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99. The company has a market capitalization of $115.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETN

Featured Articles