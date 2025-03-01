Bisichi (LON:BISI) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 106.15 ($1.33) and traded as low as GBX 101.15 ($1.27). Bisichi shares last traded at GBX 101.15 ($1.27), with a volume of 2,000 shares trading hands.

Bisichi Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The stock has a market cap of £10.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of -0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 105.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 107.11.

Bisichi Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Bisichi’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

About Bisichi

Bisichi PLC engages in the coal mining and processing activities in South Africa. The company owns an interest in the Black Wattle Colliery, a coal mining and washing operation located in Mpumulanga, South Africa. It is also involved in the retail property investment and residential property development activities in the United Kingdom, as well as share dealing business.

