BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.21 (BATS:XEMD)

BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF (BATS:XEMD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2065 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS XEMD traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.75. 5,331 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.26.

About BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF

The BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF (XEMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated debt issued by sovereign and quasi-sovereign issuers from emerging markets. XEMD was launched on Jun 29, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

