BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Short Interest Down 85.8% in February

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,600 shares, a decrease of 85.8% from the January 31st total of 1,415,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 295,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

BrainChip Trading Down 6.5 %

OTCMKTS:BRCHF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 890,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,162. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17. BrainChip has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.30.

BrainChip Company Profile

BrainChip Holdings Ltd develops software and hardware accelerated solutions for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications in North America, Oceania, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company primarily focuses on development of Akida Neuromorphic Processor to provide ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory, and smart transducer applications.

