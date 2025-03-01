Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Lowered by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 496,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,065 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.0% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $115,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,323.1% in the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Broadcom from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.04.
Shares of AVGO stock opened at $199.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.16 billion, a PE ratio of 162.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.86. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $251.88.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 191.87%.
In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $918,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,296. The trade was a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,569,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,450 shares in the company, valued at $7,308,000. This trade represents a 17.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
