Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.9% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 20,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 829.8% in the third quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 943.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 18,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,076.5% in the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.04.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO opened at $199.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $934.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.86. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $251.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.87%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $918,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,296. This represents a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Check Kian Low sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total value of $11,296,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,606,317.50. This represents a 29.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

