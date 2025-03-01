Bruni J V & Co. Co. Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 649,771 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,248 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.5% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Intel by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,617,088 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $393,323,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227,458 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,469,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,371,692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,865,308 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,013,936 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $967,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422,136 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 224.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 10,413,544 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $244,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207,785 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,958,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,644,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 2.8 %

Intel stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $46.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

