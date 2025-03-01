BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Shares Down 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 16.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 152,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 112,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

BTU Metals Stock Up 16.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 26.91, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.81.

BTU Metals Company Profile

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the identification, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Ireland. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp. in August 2017. BTU Metals Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

