BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP) Declares $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th.

BW LPG Trading Up 0.0 %

BWLP opened at $11.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.22. BW LPG has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $22.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $127.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded BW LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

BW LPG Company Profile

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.

