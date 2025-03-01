Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Trading 25% Higher – What’s Next?

Canada Carbon Inc. (CVE:CCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 25% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 152,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 100,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Canada Carbon Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$4.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.69.
Canada Carbon Company Profile
Canada Carbon Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. It holds interests in the Miller property that covers an area of approximately 100 square kilometers located to the west of Montreal in the Grenville Township; and the Asbury Graphite property, which includes 22 claims covering an area of approximately 1,205.9 hectares located in the Laurentides region of southern Quebec.
