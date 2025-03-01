Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.72, with a volume of 13200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canfor Pulp Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.65.
Canfor Pulp Products Inc produces and sells northern bleached softwood kraft pulp, or NBSK pulp and paper. The company also generates and sells electricity from biomass out of its pulp plants in Western Canada. The firm organizes itself into two segments based on product: pulp and paper. The pulp segment generates most of the revenue.
