Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.02, Zacks reports. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,544.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $20.57 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $53.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average is $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLDX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

