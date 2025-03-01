Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.54), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Chart Industries updated its FY25 guidance to $12.00-13.00 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 12.000-13.000 EPS.

Chart Industries Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of GTLS stock traded up $8.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.58. 1,147,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,504. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.92. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $101.60 and a 1-year high of $220.03. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Chart Industries from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Chart Industries from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.54.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

